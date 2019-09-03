Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Resources
Michael A. "Skippy" Bartolomucci


1947 - 2019
Michael A. "Skippy" Bartolomucci Obituary
Michael A. "Skippy" Bartolomucci 1947 - 2019
Auburn, IL—Michael A. "Skippy" Bartolomucci, 71, of Auburn, died at 9:24 pm, Sunday, September 1, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. He was born November 5, 1947 in Springfield, to Michael and Helen (Tryonis) Bartolomucci.
Survivors include one daughter, Michelle (Thomas) Norman of Auburn; three grandchildren, Shaina, Michaela and Bella; two great grandchildren Zoey and Benjamin and one on the way, River.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Michael was an avid member of the FitClub. He loved gardening and fishing.
He retired in 2002 from the state of Illinois where he worked as a Fiscal Officer.
Visitation: 10 am – 12 pm, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12 pm, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Calvin Miller officiating.
Private burial will be held at a later date at Oak Ridge Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Real Life Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
