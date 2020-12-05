Michael Allen Vaughn, Sr. 1947 - 2020
Buffalo, IL—Michael Allen Vaughn, Sr., 73, of Buffalo, died at 8:58 a.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home in the presence of his family.
Ceremonies: Due to restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, ceremonies are private and the family invites attendance via online streaming. Family and friends can view the service at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/74899707
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.