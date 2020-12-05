1/1
Michael Allen Vaughn Sr.
Michael Allen Vaughn, Sr. 1947 - 2020
Buffalo, IL—Michael Allen Vaughn, Sr., 73, of Buffalo, died at 8:58 a.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home in the presence of his family.
Ceremonies: Due to restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, ceremonies are private and the family invites attendance via online streaming. Family and friends can view the service at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/74899707
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
