Michael B. White
Springfield, IL - Michael B. White, 69, of Springfield, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home. Please see Saturday's SJ-R, for the full obituary. The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. (217) 523-4646
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.