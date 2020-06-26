Michael B. White 1950 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Michael White, age 69, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born August 8, 1950 in Hillsboro, Illinois, the son of Burrel and Doris White of Coffeen. He married Linda Ignowski in 1973 in Springfield.
Mike's father, Burrel J. White, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter; Jennifer (Cory) Runkel; son, Jason Michael (Jaime) White; granddaughter, Lenora; mother, Doris White of Litchfield; and sisters, Karen (Kenny) Blankenship and Jodi Weller.
Mike served in the Army National Guard from October 7, 1971 until March 9, 1978. He retired from the Springfield Park District in 2005. Mike was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan.
Memorial contributions can be made to VFW Post 10302, to help soldiers in need, or Adopt-A-Pet in Benld, Illinois.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.