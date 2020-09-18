Michael Bellamy Plog 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Michael Bellamy Plog died unexpectedly of a heart attack in his Springfield, IL home on September 9, 2020, at the age of 76.
Michael exuded warmth, generosity, and kindness. With his infectious smile and magnanimous good humor, he made friends wherever he went. Michael loved to talk to literally everyone, because he found people endlessly interesting. He believed one should never stop asking questions, and retained a childlike sense of curiosity and wonder about the world. Born in Port Angeles, Washington to Gerald and Rose (Bellamy) Plog, Michael and his sister Martha Ann spent their childhood in Martin, Tennessee. After earning his M.S. in Geography from Memphis State University and his Ph.D. in Educational Research from the University of Illinois, Michael spent the majority of his career working at the Illinois State Board of Education. A man of numerous and diverse interests, Michael was a skilled amateur magician, a competitive backgammon player, and an eloquent auctioneer. He served as President of both the Rotary Club of Springfield and the Abraham Lincoln Unitarian Universalist Congregation, his home away from home. He also served on the boards of the World Affairs Council of Central Illinois and Planned Parenthood Springfield Area. He volunteered tirelessly with these organizations and others, and frequently visited and ran errands for ailing friends and acquaintances. Nothing made Michael happier than helping a friend or loved one.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Martha. He was the proud father of Valli (Andrew) Stewart, Michael (Shannon) Plog, and Elizabeth (James) Lovsin. He doted on his eight grandchildren: Emma, Andy, Kirk, Elijah, Rose, Charlie, Alice, and Thomas. The family plans on hosting a rousing party of a memorial service once this pandemic is over. Those wishing to leave a remembrance may do so at www.mykeeper.com/profile/MichaelPlog/
. Memorials may be made to the ACLU, the Abraham Lincoln Unitarian Universalist Congregation, or Planned Parenthood Springfield Area.
