|
|
Michael Buckley 2019
Augusta, GA—Michael, 54, son of Marvin Sr. and Louise Buckley, entered into glory on April 2, 2019, in Augusta, GA.
Born and raised in Springfield, IL, he leaves to cherish his memories, two sons, Michael (Serita) Lott and Marcus Buckley.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27th from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at Abundant Faith- Outer Park Location, 2313 S. Whittier Ave., Springfield, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019