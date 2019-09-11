|
|
Michael Curtis Hyde 1965 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Michael Curtis Hyde, 53, of Springfield, died at 3:35 am, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his home. He was born December 18, 1965 in Springfield, to Ronald and Patricia (McHenry) Hyde, Sr. He married Pamela Wright on October 16, 1996 and she survives.
Also surviving are seven children; Tanya (David) Higgerson, Todd (Holly) Sullivan, Kelly (Todd) Heibner, Mike Gamble, Tabatha Hyde, Nathanael Hyde and Samantha Hyde; eight grandchildren, Alex, Chanse, Kaleb, Ian, Maddox, Atreyu, Liam and Greyson; sister, Rhonda Hyde; brother, Donnie Hyde and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Betty McHenry and one brother, Ronnie Hyde, Jr.
From carpentry to ministry he poured his heart into everything he touched. He published his first book "The Seven Pillars of the House of Wisdom" in the fall of 2018. He served as an elder at the Pentecostals of Springfield and was an evangelist, sharing the good news of Jesus with all who would listen.
He was devoted to his wife and loved his grandsons dearly. He was just a big kid at heart and was an avid Cubs fan.
Visitation: 9-11 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Pentecostals of Springfield, 600 West Monroe, Springfield, IL.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Pentecostals of Springfield with Bishop Joe Harrod and Pastor Aaron Harrod officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Michael Hyde to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019