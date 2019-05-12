|
Michael D. Bradbury 1951 - 2019
Rochester, IL—Michael D. Bradbury, 67, of Rochester, passed away at 10:36 am, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born July 30, 1951 to James and Leona (Willey) Bradbury. He married Diane Wagahoff on June 11, 2005 and she survives.
Also surviving are one daughter Chanell (Ash) Hamilton of Pawnee; one son, Lance (Amy) Bradbury of Pawnee; two stepdaughters, Debbie (Drew) Bartolozzi of Dawson, IL, and Suzanne (Tommy) Edwards of Springfield; two stepsons, Jeff (Carol) Boston of St. Petersburg, FL, and Randy (Paula) Boston of Auburn, IL; two sisters, Georganna (Joe) Eisenbarth of Lillian, AL, and Patricia (David) Holtz of Spokane, WA; two brothers, Bruce (Kim) Bradbury of Springfield, Richard (Dick Weismann) Bradbury of Palm Springs, CA; one brother in law, Ray Mogle of Springfield; thirteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding him in death are his parents and one sister, Bonnie Mogle.
Michael was a Facilities Director at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield and Taylorville, for thirty five years. He was the co-founder of MB Heating and Cooling. He was a part of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers Association. He was also a member of Central IL Ditch Riders Snowmobile Club. Michael was a master of all trades.
Memorial Gathering: 3-6 pm, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home -Springfield.
Memorial Service: 6 pm, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, with Reverend Nicole Cox officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity or donor's choice.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 13 to May 14, 2019