Michael Daniel Mizeur
Springfield, IL - Michael Daniel Mizeur, 79, died at 2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center. Please see Saturday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Butler Funeral Home-Springfield is in charge of arrangements. 217-544-4646
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.