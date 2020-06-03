Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Daniel Mizeur

Springfield, IL - Michael Daniel Mizeur, 79, died at 2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center. Please see Saturday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Butler Funeral Home-Springfield is in charge of arrangements. 217-544-4646



