Michael Daniel Mizeur 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Michael D. Mizeur, age 79, of Springfield, died on June 2 at 2:19 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born on September 25, 1940, in Springfield, the son of Myron R. and Clara E. Mizeur. He married Mary Lou (Boroweic) in 1968, at St. James Church in Riverton, IL.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Myron R. Mizeur, Jr., Gene Mizeur, and Thomas A. Mizeur; and sister, Carol A. Crumly.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary; his children, Michelle (Dave) Grove, James (Amy) Mizeur, and Steve (Angie) Mizeur, all of Springfield; three brothers, Leon (Ellen) Mizeur, Donald (Becky) Mizeur, and David Mizeur, of Springfield; four sisters, Pat Klockenkemper, of Cary, NC, Barbara (Frank) Hutter, Celine Bentley, and DiAnne Schuerman, all of Springfield. He was the devoted grandfather of five: Morgan and Mason Grove, Carter Mizeur, and Seve and Silas Mizeur of Springfield.
Mike was the owner/operator of Taco Gringo since 1984. He built five stores, believed in a quality product, and supporting his employees. Mike was a proud supporter of the St. Louis Cardinals, SHG, and the Fighting Illini. He was eager to travel and attend his grandchildrens' sporting activities. Mike loved living life, sharing time with his family, and had a great sense of humor. He was the Grand Poobah of many people. Mike was a faithful Catholic member of St. Agnes Parish.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Daniel J. Bergbower, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 Guidance for Churches will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 180 Guests at one time. Ceremonies may also be livestreamed via St. Agnes Church's Facebook page at facebook.com/stagnesparishspringfieldil/.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield, or a Catholic charity of the donor's choice.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Springfield, IL—Michael D. Mizeur, age 79, of Springfield, died on June 2 at 2:19 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born on September 25, 1940, in Springfield, the son of Myron R. and Clara E. Mizeur. He married Mary Lou (Boroweic) in 1968, at St. James Church in Riverton, IL.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Myron R. Mizeur, Jr., Gene Mizeur, and Thomas A. Mizeur; and sister, Carol A. Crumly.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary; his children, Michelle (Dave) Grove, James (Amy) Mizeur, and Steve (Angie) Mizeur, all of Springfield; three brothers, Leon (Ellen) Mizeur, Donald (Becky) Mizeur, and David Mizeur, of Springfield; four sisters, Pat Klockenkemper, of Cary, NC, Barbara (Frank) Hutter, Celine Bentley, and DiAnne Schuerman, all of Springfield. He was the devoted grandfather of five: Morgan and Mason Grove, Carter Mizeur, and Seve and Silas Mizeur of Springfield.
Mike was the owner/operator of Taco Gringo since 1984. He built five stores, believed in a quality product, and supporting his employees. Mike was a proud supporter of the St. Louis Cardinals, SHG, and the Fighting Illini. He was eager to travel and attend his grandchildrens' sporting activities. Mike loved living life, sharing time with his family, and had a great sense of humor. He was the Grand Poobah of many people. Mike was a faithful Catholic member of St. Agnes Parish.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Daniel J. Bergbower, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 Guidance for Churches will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 180 Guests at one time. Ceremonies may also be livestreamed via St. Agnes Church's Facebook page at facebook.com/stagnesparishspringfieldil/.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield, or a Catholic charity of the donor's choice.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.