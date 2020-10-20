1/1
Michael E. Hubbard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael E Hubbard 1966 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Michael E. Hubbard, 54, of Springfield, passed away at St. Johns Hospital on Sunday October 18, 2020.
Michael was born in St. Louis, MO on April 27, 1966 the son of Robert and Sharon (Beaver) Hubbard.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Michael is survived by his daughters, Ashley Hubbard, Caitlin Hubbard (wife, Jessica), and Abby Brunner; grandchildren, Dawson, Derrick, Ava Leigh, and Layla; sister, Traci Thaxton (husband, Barry); companion, Michele Frost; niece, Faith and a nephew, Aydin.
Michael loved being a mechanic and drinking Budweiser. He really enjoyed cooking and entertaining his family when he wasn't working. He also especially loved his 2 dogs, Spice and Crown. He was the life of the party.
Visitation for Michael is being held on Thursday October 22 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 North 5th St. Springfield, IL 62702 from 5:00PM till 7:00PM. A funeral service will be held at 7:00PM.
We ask that all in attendance follow CDC and State Guidelines and wear face coverings when coming inside the building and greeting the family.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved