Michael E Hubbard 1966 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Michael E. Hubbard, 54, of Springfield, passed away at St. Johns Hospital on Sunday October 18, 2020.
Michael was born in St. Louis, MO on April 27, 1966 the son of Robert and Sharon (Beaver) Hubbard.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Michael is survived by his daughters, Ashley Hubbard, Caitlin Hubbard (wife, Jessica), and Abby Brunner; grandchildren, Dawson, Derrick, Ava Leigh, and Layla; sister, Traci Thaxton (husband, Barry); companion, Michele Frost; niece, Faith and a nephew, Aydin.
Michael loved being a mechanic and drinking Budweiser. He really enjoyed cooking and entertaining his family when he wasn't working. He also especially loved his 2 dogs, Spice and Crown. He was the life of the party.
Visitation for Michael is being held on Thursday October 22 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 North 5th St. Springfield, IL 62702 from 5:00PM till 7:00PM. A funeral service will be held at 7:00PM.
We ask that all in attendance follow CDC and State Guidelines and wear face coverings when coming inside the building and greeting the family.
