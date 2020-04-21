|
Michael Eric Scurlock 1970 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Michael Eric Scurlock 49, departed this life on Monday April 13, 2020 at Kindred Lakeshore Chicago Hospital. He was born July 9, 1970 in Chicago, IL, the son of Inell Lovelace Scurlock and King Solomon Scurlock.
Viewing Only on Friday April 24, 2020 from 10:00am-12:00pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Interment is Private.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020