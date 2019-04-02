Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Gebhards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael G. Gebhards


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael G. Gebhards Obituary
Michael G. Gebhards 1947 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Michael G. Gebhards, 71, of Springfield, formerly of Minonk, died at 7:39 am, Monday, April 1, 2019 at his home. He was born May 13, 1947 in Oakford, IL to Harold W. and Berna (Whitley) Gebhards. He married Cindy Taylor on May 1, 2013 and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, John (Lindsay) Moritz of Minonk, IL; one grandchild, Erynn Moritz; one great grandchild; one sister Ruth (Scott) Meierhofer of Minonk, IL; step-daughter, Jennifer and step-son, Jimmie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steven Gebhards.
Michael was a US Navy veteran. He loved to build models and enjoyed carpentry, gardening, hunting and fishing. He was a life member of VFW-Northenders.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.