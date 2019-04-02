|
Michael G. Gebhards 1947 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Michael G. Gebhards, 71, of Springfield, formerly of Minonk, died at 7:39 am, Monday, April 1, 2019 at his home. He was born May 13, 1947 in Oakford, IL to Harold W. and Berna (Whitley) Gebhards. He married Cindy Taylor on May 1, 2013 and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, John (Lindsay) Moritz of Minonk, IL; one grandchild, Erynn Moritz; one great grandchild; one sister Ruth (Scott) Meierhofer of Minonk, IL; step-daughter, Jennifer and step-son, Jimmie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steven Gebhards.
Michael was a US Navy veteran. He loved to build models and enjoyed carpentry, gardening, hunting and fishing. He was a life member of VFW-Northenders.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019