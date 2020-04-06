|
|
Michael G. Rentschler 1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Michael G. Rentschler, 72, of Riverton, IL, died at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, at St. John's Hospice.
He is survived by his son, Aaron (wife, Wendy) Rentschler of Riverton; stepson, Nathan (wife, Kristina) Joslin of Taylorville; three grandchildren, Clayton Rentschler, and James and Josie Joslin; two cousins, Dominic (wife, Judy) Vespa of Riverton and Don (wife, Barb) Vespa of Kansas; and life-long friend, Barbara Rowe of Springfield.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Riverton. A private burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
The family of Michael Rentschler is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to view complete obituary and to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020