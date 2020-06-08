Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Share Michael's life story with friends and family



Springfield, IL - Michael J. Dillon, 73, passed on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. Staab Funeral Home - Springfield is in charge of arrangements. Please see

Michael J. DillonSpringfield, IL - Michael J. Dillon, 73, passed on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. Staab Funeral Home - Springfield is in charge of arrangements. Please see StaabObituary.com for full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store