Michael J. Dillon
Springfield, IL - Michael J. Dillon, 73, passed on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. Staab Funeral Home - Springfield is in charge of arrangements. Please see StaabObituary.com for full obituary.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.