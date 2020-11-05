Michael J. Fix 1949 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Michael J. Fix, 71, of Springfield died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born August 30, 1949 in Springfield, to Michael and Mary E. Underwood Fix. He married Barbara L. Franz on September 18, 1971 and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Michael D. (Sheri) Fix of Springfield and Joshua M. (Tracy) Fix of Melbourne, FL; one daughter, Renee M. (Michael) Beeching of Springfield; three grandchildren, Brittany Fix, Liliana Fix, and Dean Beeching; three sisters, Jo Ann Hornstein of Maryville, TN; Janet Vaughn of Springfield and Judie (Michael) White of Springfield and some nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Fix and mother, Mary E. Fix Smith.
Michael was a member of Calvary Church and RE-AL Car Club. He enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting, could fix anything and loved to cook. He enjoyed people, especially his family.
Michael worked in construction and had worked for Pillsbury Mills and retired from Ameren.
He was a US Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War from 1969-1971.
Visitation: 1 – 3 PM, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Calvary Church – Hazel Dell Campus, with the funeral service immediately following at 3 PM, with Pastor Paul Rose officiating.
Private burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to the IL Veteran's Home at Quincy.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com