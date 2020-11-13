Michael Jasper Guzzardo 1931 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Michael Jasper Guzzardo, 89, of Springfield, IL, passed away at Saint Joseph's Home on November 12, 2020.
Mike was born on July 18, 1931, in Springfield, the son of Jasper and Josephine (Nicolosi) Guzzardo. He married the love of his life, Sally Ann Sgro, on August 7, 1955, in Springfield.
Mike was a lifelong resident of Springfield. He attended Springfield Junior College, DeVry Technical Institute, and was a United States Air Force veteran. Mike and his father owned the Fireside restaurant in Springfield. Later, he worked for 33 years at WICS Channel 20 as an account manager. Also, with his father, Mike developed the Birch Grove subdivision in Chatham where they built family homes. They also maintained many rentals in Chatham and Springfield.
Mike was a founding member and past president of the Roman Cultural Society. He was a member of the Springfield Art Association, Springfield Motorboat Club, and a charter member of the Panther Creek Country Club. He was also a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Parish.
Mike was an avid golfer. Many great times were spent golfing with friends and his wife, Sally, at Panther Creek Country Club. Some of his most cherished memories were of time spent at the Motorboat Club with his family and friends swimming, boating, and water skiing. Mike also had a love of music, especially jazz and rock. There was always music playing in the house. He was also very musical, playing the piano, guitar, and accordion. Memorable family times were spent with him playing the accordion.
Mike loved having his whole family together for Sunday dinners and holidays. His six children and 12 grandchildren were one of the most important parts of his life.
Family gatherings were not complete without playing cards after dinner.
Mike and Sally loved entertaining, socializing, and playing couples bridge. They loved traveling, some of the most treasured trips were to Italy, Germany, Hong Kong, Norway, and many Caribbean cruises. In addition, there were trips to Florida and Mexico with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Ann Sgro Guzzardo; sisters-in-law, Maryanne and Antoinette Sgro; and brothers-in-law, Sam Sgro and Richard Cannon.
He is survived by his children, Joanne Richardson (John) of Wethersfield, CT, Cathy (Roy) Broeren of Fort Collins, CO, Jay Guzzardo of Chonburi, Thailand, Angela Nudo of Springfield, Tony (Chris) Guzzardo of Springfield and Theresa (Scott) Montgomery of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, Michele (Ken) Roe, Brie Richardson, Tyler Broeren, Abby (Will) Luce, Alex (Abby) Nudo, Adam Nudo, Natalie Nudo, Michael Guzzardo, Nick Guzzardo, Lauren (fiancé, Russell Wortham) Montgomery, Jack (Maddie) Montgomery, and Max Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Lucas Roe, Ella Sally Roe, Bianca Nudo, and Vinny Nudo; sister-in-law, Mary Cannon of Tucson, AZ; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 South Walnut St., Springfield, IL 62704.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
