Michael "Darrell" King 1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Michael "Darrell" King, age 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Monday January 13, 2020.
He was born March 10, 1959 in Cocke County, TN to Glenn L. King and V.L. (Byrd) King.
Darrell made it his life's work to be a positive uplifting influence on everyone he came into contact with. He helped others to see their potential and their self-worth. His smile and personality could brighten up any room instantly. His loss will be felt deeply for a long time by all who know him.
Darrell is survived by his constant companion, his blood hound Duke, his children, Anthony King (Kayla), Kristy Curl (David), Nathan King, Kelly King-Keller (Garet), 8 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by special friends in his life, Van Wirth, Rob Cook, Dan Reichwein, Jim Bracey, and Connie Rickey.
Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center Chapel located at 221 N. 11th St. Springfield, Illinois.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020