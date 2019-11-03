Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Michael L. "Smurf" Ruot


1946 - 2019
Michael L. "Smurf" Ruot Obituary
Michael L. "Smurf" Ruot 1946 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Michael L. "Smurf" Ruot, 73, of Springfield died at 12:40 am, Saturday, November 02, 2019 at his home. He was born October 16, 1946 in Herrick to Emil Laverne and Hazel Claudine Whennen Ruot and they preceded him in death.
Also preceding Michael in death are one daughter, Amy Marie and one son.
Surviving are three sons, John Michael (Nikki) Ruot and Brian (Michelle) Ruot, both of New Berlin and Bradley Michael (Stephanie) Ruot of Springfield; 7 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Patty (Darrel) Bumgardner of Oconee and Betty Jo (Charlie) Saunders of Ramsey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Michael was a resident of Springfield since 1970. He worked and retired in sales at American Tobacco and was the co-owner of the Blue Grouch Pub.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Drew Peterson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
