Michael Laughlin 1942 - 2020
Virden, IL—Michael D. Laughlin, 77, of Virden died at 3:05 p.m. May 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Michael was born in Springfield, IL on September 13, 1942 to Lawrence J. and Elizabeth A. Laughlin.
Michael graduated from SIU Carbondale with a Bachelor of Science in Education and the University of Illinois where he earned his master's degree of Education and Administration Certificate. He was a lifetime member of the National Education Association of the United States. He was the Guidance Counselor at Virden High School and the North Elementary School for many years. He loved teaching, coaching, helping kids with their educational classes and college bound choices. He was a 3rd degree member of the Virden Knights of Columbus #2321 and received the title of Grand Knight. He was an active member of St. Catherine's Church and most recently Sacred Heart Church.
He is survived by his wife, Richelle "Ricki" Laughlin of 55 years; daughter Annette(Greg) Reichert, son Lawrence M. Laughlin, daughter Michelle (Tim ) Miller grandchildren; Ryan(Lora)Harris, Marisa(Jerry) Wheaton, Mason Laughlin, Olivia Laughlin, Ashley Miller, Madison Laughlin, Bradyn Laughlin and Cade Laughlin. 1 great grandchild, Logan Gross.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence J. and Elizabeth A. Laughlin, brother(infant) Patrick Laughlin and his son Michael A. Laughlin.
The family will be holding a private mass. Burial services will be at Virden Cemetery.
In lieu of normal remembrances donations can be made to the Virden Fire and Rescue Squad
Arrangements are under the direction of Airsman-Calvert Funeral Homes in Virden, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 12 to May 13, 2020