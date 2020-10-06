1/1
Michael Meade
1945 - 2020
Virden, IL—Michael Kent Meade,75 of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Il. He was born in Virden, Il on June 8, 1945 to James and Mary Meade.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Michelle Meade Pratt.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Garrison Meade; grandchildren, Mary King and Aaron King; Great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Hopping and Chaz Pratt and his son-in-law, Terry Pratt as well as many other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Brethren in Virden, IL.
The Airsman-Calvert Funeral Home in Virden is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsmancalvert.com.+



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of the Brethren
OCT
10
Service
10:00 AM
Church of the Brethren
