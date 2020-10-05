Michael Patterson 1944 - 2020Springfield, IL—Michael E. "Mick" Patterson Sr., 76, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.Mick was born on February 1, 1944, in Springfield, the son of John and Stella (Reilly) Patterson. He worked for Pillsbury Mills, Fiatt-Allis and then for Phillips Brothers Printers for over 22 years, retiring in 2007. Mick loved Elvis, playing cards with friends, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.He is survived by his wife, Oveda; children, Brenda Barbeck, Berni Patterson, Maggie (John) Shoudel, Michael (Georgette) Patterson Jr and Nancy "Binky" Patterson-Larson.; two step children Cindy (Ken) Deitsch and Jeffrey (Julia) Thorpe; 8 grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren; siblings DeeDee (Jim) Bowsher, Charlie (Shirley) Patterson, Annie Patterson, and Eileen (Mark) Schmelzel and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home, 530 N. Fifth Street, Springfield, IL. Is in charge of arrangements.