Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Friday, May 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Michael R. Bensko Sr.


1952 - 2020
Michael R. Bensko Sr. Obituary
Michael R. Bensko, Sr. 1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Michael (Mike) R. Bensko, Sr., 67, of Springfield passed away at 11:15 am on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on August 30, 1952 in Springfield, IL to Raymond A. and Gloria (Ray) Bensko, Sr.
He is survived by one son, Michael R. (Nicole) Bensko, Jr. of Hampshire, IL; one daughter, Nicole (Jonathan) O'Dea of Crystal Lake, IL; three grandchildren, Molly and Maeve O'Dea and Michael R. Bensko III; three brothers, Robert "Bob" (Paula) Bensko and Raymond A. Bensko, Jr. both of Springfield and John Bensko of Cumming, GA; three sisters, Mary Jane (Eugene) Heid of Springfield, Kathleen (Keith) Dermond and Gloria "Jeanie" Bensko, both of Jacksonville, FL; two aunts, Delores Bensko of Witt, IL and Kathleen Barnes of Roanoke, VA and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.
Michael spent most of his childhood in Williamsville, IL. He graduated from Griffin High School in Springfield in 1971. He married Susan K. Lofy on June 16, 1973 and they raised their family in Mt. Pulaski, IL.
For much of his career, Michael owned his own home construction business, Bensko Builders. He then worked for and retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections as a carpenter. He was a member of the Church of the Little Flower, the Sons of the American Legion, Carpenters
Local 270 and Elks Lodge 158. Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and life on the lake.
Public Visitation: 4-7 pm, Friday, May 8, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield. CDC Protocol will be followed. Family asks visitors to wear masks.
A private funeral service will be held and burial will be at St. Barbara's Catholic Cemetery in Witt, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Little Flower, Springfield, IL.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020
