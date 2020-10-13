Michael S. Miller 1970 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Michael S. Miller, 50, of Springfield, passed away at 6:21 pm Sunday October 11, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
He was born in Springfield, January 28, 1970 the son of Joseph C. and Mary E. (Belk) Miller. Michael was a graduate of Springfield Southeast High School, class of 1988 and went on to graduate from Hobart School of Welding in 1989.
He started his career as a certified welder with ADM in Decatur before moving to Florida in 1995. There, he worked for Publix Grocery Stores as a maintenance engineer. He also owned his own welding and maintenance business. He enjoyed owning his own boat, swimming, scuba diving and deep sea fishing. While in Florida, Michael met the love of his life, Jacquie Minner from Canada, they fell in love and became engaged. Jacquie passed away in 2003. He was heartbroken and never recovered from his loss.
Michael returned to Springfield in 2015 to be near his family. He worked at Certified Tank and Simplex in Springfield. He never liked the cold winters of Illinois and longed to return to Florida. He said, "Someday it will all make sense and we will be together in Heaven".
He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, his father, Joseph C. Miller in 2007, two brothers; Brian K Miller (infant) and Joseph M. Miller.
Surviving are his mother, Mary E. Miller of Springfield, his two brothers; Kenneth R. (wife Kris) Miller of Dawson, IL and Jeffery Miller of Springfield, IL. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation Rites will be accorded by the Bisch Crematory.
Graveside services will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery, New Berlin, IL. Bob Teel will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to a charity of choice
