Michael (Mike) Theodore Moe 1955 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Michael (Mike) Theodore Moe, 64, of Chatham, passed into Heaven on Friday, June 28, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
He was born February 3, 1955 in Springfield, the son of Theodore and Edith Moe. Preceding him in death are his parents and his son, Theodore (Ted) Charles Moe.
Mr. Moe is a 1973 graduate of Lanphier High School. He recently sold his family business, Capitol Tool and Design, after 38 years and retired to work on his model railroad layout.
Surviving is his wife Charlene Moe, who he married on February 2, 2008. Also surviving Mike are his daughter, Nikki Diane Moe; son, Andrew Michael Moe (wife Erin); step-daughter, Nicole Edmiston; step-son, Kyle Edmiston (wife Jill); grandchildren, McKenzie and Eva Moe; step-grandchildren, Micah, Layla, Jacqueline, Annie, and Ezekiel Edmiston; sisters, Patricia Moe and Marilyn Kline; and the mother of his children, Beverly Moe.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Chatham Baptist Church, 1500 E. Walnut, from 10:00 a.m. till time of services at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Milton Bost officiating. Burial will be at Auburn Cemetery. A luncheon will be provided at the church following the burial.
Memorials may be made to Chatham Baptist Church or the Animal Protective League of Springfield.
Bramley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 30 to July 1, 2019