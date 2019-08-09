|
Michael W. Hessler 1949 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Michael W. Hessler, 70, of Springfield, passed away at 6:20 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home.
Michael was born on July 12, 1949, in Arlington Heights, IL, the son of William F. and Ivah F. Couch Hessler.
He graduated from Parsons College in Fairfield, IA and began his career with the Illinois Department of Insurance in 1975 where after 30+ years, he retired as Deputy Director of the Consumer Services Division. While at the Department, Michael served on many committees at the National Association of Insurance Commissioners where he was very well respected by other state insurance regulators, the insurance industry, and consumer organizations. He served for many years on the Board of Insurance Regulatory Examiners Society (IRES) where he was a very active participant. For years, Michael was a Faculty Member at the IRES Foundation's National School on Market Regulation and in 2004, he received the Foundation's prestigious Paul L. DeAngelo Memorial Teaching Award. In 2009, he formed MWH Insurance Consultants, where he was President. He was also a member of the local Elks Club.
Michael loved the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Notre Dame and collected memorabilia for each of the teams. He was also an avid train collector.
He was an Honorary member of the Anchor Boat Club in Springfield from 1978 to the present. Michael served as past President and Bar Chairman at the Club. He loved boating at Lake Springfield and taking numerous river trips with members of the Club.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dogs.
He is survived by his cousin, Shirley Cowgill of West Jefferson, OH; cousin, Howard Couch of Newton Falls, OH; cousin Marianne Demarco of McDonald, OH; stepson, Chad (Kimberly) Carter and their children, Maddox, Beckett, and Cruz; and mother of Chad, Judy Hessler.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
A Celebration of Life will be hosted by family and friends at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Anchor Boat Club, 407 E. Lake Shore Drive, Springfield.
Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702 or Friend in Deed, 1 Copley Plaza, Springfield, IL 62701.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019