Michael Welch 1958 - 2020Springfield, IL—Michael James Welch, 62, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home.Michael was born on August 25, 1958, in Peoria, the son of William James and Kathryn Louise (Schafer) Welch. He married Laura Beldin on May 27, 2012 and she survives.He was a member of Rochester Christian Church, very involved in AA, a member of the local Brick Layers Union, helped build a school in Haiti, and loved his job and his family at Texas Roadhouse.He is preceded in death by his mother.Michael is survived by his wife, Laura; two step-children, Nicole Gray of Springfield, and Joshua McGee of Bloomington; 6 grandchildren; father, William Welch and sister, Sandra (James) Long, both of Maryland; 1 Niece and Nephew, and 4 great nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at Rochester Christian Church, 325 S. Walnut Street, Rochester, on Saturday, November 14, from 11:00AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:00PM with Reverend Brad Ferris officiating.Memorial donations may be made to the Rochester Christian Church Haiti Fund.Cremation was accorded by Park Funeral Homes in Rochester