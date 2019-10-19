The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 South Grand Avenue West
Springfield, IL
Michael William Brown


1950 - 2019
Michael William Brown Obituary
Michael William Brown 1950 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Michael William Brown, 68, of Springfield, died at 5:27 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. John's Hospital.
Visitation: Family will receive guests from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Memorial contributions can be made to Freedom Service Dogs of America, 7193 S. Dillon Ct., Englewood, CO 80112.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
