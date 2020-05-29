Michael Wilson
Michael Wilson
Taylorville, IL - Michael Wilson, 56 passed on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home in Taylorville. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville, is in charge of arrangements. 217-824-2275

Published in The State Journal-Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sutton Memorial Home
327 North Clay Street
Taylorville, IL 62568
(217) 824-2275
