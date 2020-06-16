Michelle L. Boyd
Springfield, IL - Michelle L. Boyd, 57, departed this life on Monday June 15, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Professional Services are entrusted to Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.