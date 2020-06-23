Michelle Lynn Hill-Boyd
1963 - 2020
Michelle Lynn Hill-Boyd 1963 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Michelle Lynn Hill-Boyd 57, departed this life on June 15, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born on April 5,1963 in Springfield, IL. She was the daughter of Odessa Gamble and Willie Hill.
Viewing Services Friday June 26, 2020, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Public Viewing 9:00am-10:00am; Family Viewing 10:00am-11:00am. Interment is Private.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people or less at a time.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
