|
|
Michelle Rae Sanders 1967 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Michelle Rae Sanders (51) born October 24, 1967, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Presbyterian Novant Hospital in Charlotte, NC and spent her final hours with her sisters. She was a resident of Springfield, IL and native of Danville, IL- a sweet and peaceful soul to all who knew her. She was an avid lover of baking and of children. Her kind spirit, understanding heart will truly be missed by her loved ones.
She is proceeded in death by her father, Jerry Sanders of Wisconsin; and brother, Jerry Lee Sanders of Illinois.
She is survived by her mother, Alyce A. Lyle (Sanders) of Springfield, IL; four siblings, Doris A. Lowery of Charlotte, NC, Michael A. Sanders of Atlanta, GA, Troy L. Sanders and wife Fransisca (P. K.) Sanders of Springfield, IL and Angela M. Sanders of Charlotte, NC; four nieces, Candace, Cynthia, Jubilee and Korriena; three nephews, Jeremy, Jericho and Sebastian; two great nieces; Kayla and Layla; and one great nephew, Christopher.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, Grace United Methodist Church, 1612 E Capitol Ave., Springfield, IL 62703. Officiated by Pastor Silas Johnson.
Interment, Oak Hill Cemetery,
Memorials, cards and flowers may be sent to Ruby Funeral Services and Chapel, Inc.
And He arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, "Peace, be still". And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm. Mark 4:39
Rest in Peace
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019