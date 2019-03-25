|
|
Mieczyslaw "Mitch" Borowiecki 1922 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mieczyslaw "Mitch" Borowiecki, 96, of Springfield, passed away on Monday March 18, 2019 at St Joseph's Home. He was born on September 24, 1922 in Jasionna, Poland, a small village in south central Poland to Weronika(Tarnowska) and Tomasz Borowiecki. During World War II, Mieczyslaw fought in the Polish underground. Having survived the war, he studied Engineering and received his Doctorate in Mechanical Engineering from the Politechnika Warszawska (Warsaw Polytechnic). After graduation he worked as a professor at Warsaw Polytechnic teaching Engineering until he secured a travel visa to the U.S. in 1971.
Mitch and his young son, Tomasz settled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he remarried his Polish sweetheart, Barbara Zakrzewska Borowiecki (preceded in death March 18, 2016). He worked as a Mechanical Engineer until he retired.
After retirement, Mitch and Barbara relocated to Rochester, IL to enjoy their family and grandchildren. Mitch loved the outdoors especially gardening, fishing and hunting. He was an avid horseman and during Christmas season he hitched his horse to a sleigh and, dressed as Santa Claus, delivered small gifts to the neighborhood children. Mitch and Barbara were active members of the Church of St. Jude in Rochester, IL.
Mr. Borowiecki is survived by his son, Dr. Tomasz W. Borowiecki and his wife (Sandra W. Borowiecki) of Rochester and two Grandchildren: Andrew J. Borowiecki (Milwaukee, WI) and Rebecca S. Borowiecki (Austin, TX)
Services are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home West, Springfield. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30am followed immediately by a Funeral Mass on Friday March 29, 2019 at the Church of St. Jude, 633 South Walnut in Rochester, IL. Burial will be private at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI Memorial contributions may be made to St Joseph Home of Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019