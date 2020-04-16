|
Mike Fernandes 1956 - 2020
Cornville, AZ—Louis "Mike" Fernandes, 63, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born May 11, 1956 to Jane McCann Fernandes and Louis Fernandes in Springfield, IL. He is survived by his mother, Jane Keeney of Springfield, two brothers, David (Marietta) Fernandes of Champaign and Philip Fernandes of St. Louis, MO, two sisters, Diane (Rod) Bergeron of Springfield and Debra (Alan) Wesch of Phoenix, AZ, one niece and five nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his father and brother, Stephen Fernandes.
Mike was a graduate of Southeast High School. He had lived in Arizona for 40 years and had worked as a chef, a carpenter and was an accomplished artisan and woodworker.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020