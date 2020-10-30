Mildred Caldwell 1921 - 2020

Springfield , IL—Mildred "Tillie" Caldwell, 98 departed this life on October 25, 2020 at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was born December 16, 1921 daughter of Jessie R. Douglas and Floyd Watson who preceded her in death. Mildred lived in Elkhart, IL. for over 50 years and worked at Elkhart Grade School and a member of Elkhart Christian Church. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Harold R. Caldwell, daughter Ruth Caldwell and grand-daughter Ruthondrea Chamberlain. She leaves to cherish Eugene Lewis, Gregory (Carole) Caldwell, Eleanor Caldwell, Ronda Caldwell and Deborah Chamberlain, seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Fresh Visions Community Church Pastor Roy Newman will officiate. Walker Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.



