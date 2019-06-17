|
|
Mildred Lu Taylor 1942 - 2019
Divernon, IL—Mildred Lu Taylor, 76 of Divernon passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
She was born Nov. 16, 1942 in Springfield, the daughter of Thomas and Bess Davis Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Mary Jane Cody.
Mildred was retired from the State of Illinois. She was a member of the Divernon Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are two nieces, Shari McGowan and Dee Dee (Keith) Fanning; one nephews, Paul T. Cody; several great-nieces and nephews.
Cremation Rites were accorded.
Visitation will be from 5pm till time of services at 6pm, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon with Rev. Steve Smith officiating.
Memorials may be made to Divernon Presbyterian Church.
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 19 to June 20, 2019