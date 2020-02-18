|
Mildred W. Reece 1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mildred W. Reece, 94, of Springfield, passed away on February 14, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on October 28, 1925 in Morrisonville, Illinois to Clarence Welch and Emma Specht. Mildred married Dr. Wilbur Reece and he preceded her in death.
Mrs. Reece is survived by two brothers: W. Paul Welch of Springfield and Loren Welch of San Antonio, Texas, one sister Berniece Williams of Merritt Island, Florida several nieces and nephews and her favorite niece Deborah Welch of Farmersville. She was preceded in death by one brother Lyle Keith Welch and one sister Eloise Myers.
Mildred worked for Brown Shoe Company, Pillsbury Mills and the State of Illinois. She was a member of the American Legion Post 32 and First United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the time of service Saturday at Bisch and Son. Burial will be private at Morrisonville City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: American Legion Post 32 or to First United Methodist Church and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020