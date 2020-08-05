Miltin L. Keene 1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Miltin L. Keene, 95, of Springfield, passed away on August 3, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on July 20, 1925 in Lancaster, Wisconsin to Oliver Keene and Stella Wagner. Milt married Helen Remus in Dubuque, Iowa on April 4, 1951 and she preceded him in death on April 7, 2016.
Mr. Keene is survived by his children: Henry "Hank" (Linda) Keene of Springfield, Oliver "Ollie" (Marialyce) Keene of Lenexa, Kansas, Tammy (Jim) Kissel of Chatham and Jan (Ty) Hunt of Athens, eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two daughters: infant Lynn Patricia Keene and Jill Cain.
Milt worked as an engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation retiring in 1985 after thirty three years of service. He was a member of the Illinois Association of Highway Engineers and he was involved with many highway engineering exchange programs. He was also a member of the American Society of Photogrammetry, Faith Lutheran Church and he volunteered as a red coat at Memorial Medical Center.
Private services will be held with burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Illinois Food Bank, 1937 East Cook Street, Springfield, IL. 62703 and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com
