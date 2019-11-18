|
Miriam N. Keirs 1921 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Miriam N. Keirs, 97, of Springfield, died at 11:04 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Regency Care Nursing Home.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
The family will host a Funeral Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church, 611 E. Jackson St., Springfield with The Rev. Dr. Gregory Tournoux officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Christ Church Garden at Christ Episcopal Church.
The family of Miriam N. Keirs is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences and to view the complete obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019