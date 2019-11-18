The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
611 E. Jackson St.
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Keirs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam N. Keirs


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam N. Keirs Obituary
Miriam N. Keirs 1921 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Miriam N. Keirs, 97, of Springfield, died at 11:04 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Regency Care Nursing Home.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
The family will host a Funeral Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church, 611 E. Jackson St., Springfield with The Rev. Dr. Gregory Tournoux officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Christ Church Garden at Christ Episcopal Church.
The family of Miriam N. Keirs is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences and to view the complete obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
Download Now