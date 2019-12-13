Home

Bramley Funeral Home
11 SOUTH FIRST ST
DIVERNON, IL 62530
(217) 628-2612
Mitchell A. Mackay


1971 - 2019
Mitchell A. Mackay Obituary
Mitchell A. Mackay 1971 - 2019
Molokai, HI—Mitchell A. Mackay, 48, of Molokai, HI formerly of Springfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Hawaii.
He was born Nov. 24, 1971 in Springfield, the son of Joseph and Carol Bruley Mackay. He was preceded in death by his mother and one brother, Matt.
He is survived by his father, Joe (Linda Murphy) Mackay; one sister, Brandy Eckert; two nephews, Josh Mackay and Trenton Eckert; one niece, Madelynn Eckert.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Private family burial will be held at Chatham Memorial Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the .
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
