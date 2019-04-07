|
|
Mohammed Ameen Dada 1957 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mohammed Ameen Dada, 61, of Springfield, died at 8:35 am, Sunday, April 07, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born August 2, 1957 in Pakistan to Abdur Razzak and Rabia Diwan Dada. He married Mahnaz Habib.
He is survived by his wife, Mahnaz and two sisters, Nusrat Yusuf of St. Louis and Yasmine Dada of Oak Brook.
Services were held Sunday, April 7, 2019. Staab Funeral Home – Springfield was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019