Mohammed E. Rahman 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mohammed "Ray" Rahman, 81, of Springfield, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home. He was born April 15, 1938, in Hyderabad, India, to Khaja Abdul Gafoor and Qamerunisa Bequm. He married Safia Asfia Rahman in 1967 and she survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Arshia Rahman of West Hills, CA; two sons, Adil (Asima) Rahman of Springfield and Imad (Sadia) Rahman of Champaign; eight grandchildren, Dr. Mansur (Naureen) Ghani, Amaan Rahman, Amara Rahman, Yusuf Ghani, Isa Rahman, Amaar Rahman, Musa Rahman, and Zaynab Rahman; as well as two sisters and four brothers.
Preceding him in death are his parents and two brothers.
Mr. Rahman moved to Springfield in 1968 and was a founding member of the Islamic Society of Greater Springfield. He was a civil engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation and retired after 33 years. He also volunteered for Helping Hands and St. John's Hospital Samaritan organization for many years.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019