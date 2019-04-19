|
Mongolia Barbour 1954 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mongolia "Monnie" Barbour 64, was called home to be with the Lord on April 16, 2019 at 11:40am at home surrounded by her children, grandchildren and a host of family. She was born August 18, 1954 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Ada Drew and Jeroid Barbour Sr.
Funeral Services Tuesday April 23, 2019
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
1440 East Edwards Street
Springfield,IL 62703
Pastor Willie Crawford Senior Pastor
Elder Elias Walton Officiating/Eulogist
Visitation:10:00am-11:00am
Service:11:00am-12:00pm
Interment
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019