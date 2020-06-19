Morris Lee Sutheard Jr.
Morris Lee Sutheard, Jr.
Thayer, Illinois - Morris Lee Sutheard, Jr., 64 , formerly of Springfield, Illinois passed on Thursday afternoon, June 18, 2020 at his residence in Thayer. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard is assisting the family 217-627-2126

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
