Morris Lee Sutheard, Jr.
Thayer, Illinois - Morris Lee Sutheard, Jr., 64 , formerly of Springfield, Illinois passed on Thursday afternoon, June 18, 2020 at his residence in Thayer. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard is assisting the family 217-627-2126
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 23, 2020.