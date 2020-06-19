Or Copy this URL to Share

Morris Lee Sutheard, Jr.

Thayer, Illinois - Morris Lee Sutheard, Jr., 64 , formerly of Springfield, Illinois passed on Thursday afternoon, June 18, 2020 at his residence in Thayer. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard is assisting the family 217-627-2126



