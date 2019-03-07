|
|
Muriel V. Helsel 1919 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Muriel V. Helsel, 99, of Springfield, died at 10:25 am, Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 24, 1919 in Bisbee, AZ to George William and Catherine Leona Simons Vanderwalker.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters, Leona McGee and Luvenia Funk, and one brother, William George Vanderwalker.
Survivors include one daughter, Rev. Janice H. (Robert) Grant of Springfield; two grandchildren, Matthew Ryan (Katelyn) Grant and Catherine Leona Grant and several nieces and nephews.
Muriel had been a resident of Springfield since 1989 and was formerly of Manchester, NH. She retired from the Department of Housing and Urban Development in New England and was a Regional Public Housing Specialist for six New England States. Muriel was a member of Island Grove UMC, and an associate member of Parkway Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Celebration of Life: 10 am, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Parkway Christian Church with Reverend Becky Kirby and Reverend Mark Gifford officiating. Burial will follow at Woodwreath Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League or Parkway Christian Church.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019