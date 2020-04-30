|
|
Mychailo "Mikyle" Kermit Murray 1980 - 2020
Boise, ID—Mychailo "Mikyle" Kermit Murray of Boise, Idaho, formerly of Springfield, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, March 1st following a long illness. Mikyle was born in Springfield on January 30, 1980 and lived in the area until 2001 when he moved to Horseshoe Bend, Idaho. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, swimming, and meeting new people. Mikyle is survived by his mother, Cynthia Helmich of Boise, ID, his sister, Molly Murray and stepmother Susan Murray of Cape Coral, FL and several aunts, uncles and cousins. His father Michael J. Murray and his brother Skylar Blount preceded him in death. A small private service was held in Boise.
