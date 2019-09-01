|
|
Nadine Cleary 1925 - 2019
Scottsdale, AR—Nadine passed away Saturday, August 31, in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was preceded in death by Richard, her husband of 62 years and her grandson, Tyler. She is survived by five children, Nancy (Dominic) Palazzolo, Patty (Bill) Stack, Janet (Jim):Taapken, Denny (Barb) Cleary and Tim (Tammy) Cleary, seven grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held later this fall. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 9808 N. 95th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85258 in her memory.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019