Nadine Sloan
Springfield, Illinois - Nadine Sloan, 51,passed on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Johns Hospital. Walker Funeral Service in Springfield, is in charge of arrangements. 217.753.3783
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.