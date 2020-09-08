1/1
Naiyahanna Day-Pitts
1998 - 2020
Naiyahanna Day-Pitts February 28, 1998 - 2020
Springfield, IL— Naiyahanna Maebreyahn Day-Pitts was born on February 28, 1998 to Naila Day and Robert Pitts in Springfield, Illinois. She transitioned peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. John's Hospital after eleven long years of degenerate complications that plagued her healthiness and strength.
Viewing Services
Thursday September 10, 2020
9:00am-11:00am
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
CDC guidelines will be followed
allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE

Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
September 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Demetrus Jones
September 1, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Katherine Kantner
