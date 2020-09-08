Naiyahanna Day-Pitts February 28, 1998 - 2020

Springfield, IL— Naiyahanna Maebreyahn Day-Pitts was born on February 28, 1998 to Naila Day and Robert Pitts in Springfield, Illinois. She transitioned peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. John's Hospital after eleven long years of degenerate complications that plagued her healthiness and strength.

Viewing Services

Thursday September 10, 2020

9:00am-11:00am

Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories

1520 East Washington Street

Springfield,IL 62703

Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.

CDC guidelines will be followed

allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE

FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



